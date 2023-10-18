EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Deaconess is giving Eyewitness News a look at the process of diagnosing breast cancer.

Doctors at Deaconess say the screening process is intricate, and something they are very passionate about. They say much of the work is done by hand and a team of experts work together to help their patients.

“Here at Deaconess, we do have what’s called the Multidisciplinary Breast Cancer Tumor Board,” says Dr. Jill Eickhoff, a pathologist at Deaconess. “We come together, radiology presents the patient’s imaging findings, pathology presents the patient’s biopsy findings, and then in collaboration with the patient’s surgeon and their oncologist, we decide what the best treatment is for those individual patients.”

Dr. Eickhoff has developed a “biopsy booklet” that she says can help explain the process to her patients.