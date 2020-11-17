Deaconess receives new COVID-19 antibody treatment

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) Deaconess announced that on Friday, they received 180 doses of a new antibody to treat COVID-19. The Eli Lilly drug bamlanivimab received emergency use authorization from the FDA last week.

BAM is for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 patients who are considered to be high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 or needing hospitalization.

The treatment is only available through infusion, and Deaconess can treat up to 33 patients a day. Hospital officials are hopeful it will reduce hospitalization numbers and save lives.

More information about bamlanivimab can be found here.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)

