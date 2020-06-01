Deaconess to allow more visitors in their hospitals

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Deaconess inpatient and outpatient facilities are now opening up limited visitations.

Deaconess Midtown Hospital and Deaconess Gateway Hospital will allow hospitalized patients to have one visitor per day. This excludes patients in isolation rooms. Pediatric patients may have two visitors (parents/caregivers) in the hospital.

All visitors will be screened and must be at least 18 years of age (unless they are the parent of a patient, or are an emancipated minor). This does not include the emergency departments, where visitation is still restricted.

Additional visitation may be granted for end-of-life situations and other critical or unusual circumstances.

Visiting hours will be limited to 5 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.on Saturday and Sunday.

Deaconess Cross Pointe will also allow visitors. All visitors will be screened, and normal visiting times will resume.

Deaconess outpatient facilities will continue to restrict visitors, to allow space for social distancing. Outpatients should come to appointments alone. Exceptions include patients who need help physically or mentally, patients under age 18, and oncology patients at physician appointments. All patients and visitors will be screened at or before check-in.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020)