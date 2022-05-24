EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)- Deaconess Clinic Pediatrics will provide a booster clinic for children ages 5-11 on May 25.

Children who had their second dose at least 5 months ago are eligible. The event will take place at the Deaconess Riley Children’s Specialty Center on the Deaconess Gateway Campus from 5-8 p.m.

Appointments for this event are required and can be scheduled here. To make the appointment, select the “booster Pfizer ages 5-11” on the website.

If unable to attend, parents can also make appointments when convenient for them at both Deaconess Pediatric Urgent Care at Gateway and Deaconess Clinic Henderson.