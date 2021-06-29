Deaconess unveils new tool to help fight lung cancer

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Deaconess Health experts say lung cancer is the number one killer in both men and women. Now they’re introducing a new resource to help scope lungs and they call it a game changer.

The Monarch Robotic Bronchoscopy will soon be used to allow for better reach, vision in control of scoping at a patient’s lungs. It will allow for a better look at smaller nodules in the lungs and doctors say it can find a diagnosis better in an early stage.

“What we’re trying to do here at Deaconess is build a cancer service,” said Matthew Tucker, a pulmonologist at Deaconess. “That incorporates CT imaging, diagnoses with the bronchoscopes with the Monarch platform, as well as treating cancer patients after that. I think of this as one service we’re offering, just one big piece of the puzzle.”

Doctors at Deaconess say this is the first technology of its kind ot be used in the Tri-State.