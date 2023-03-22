HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Deaconess has announced they will loosen masking guidelines to reflect lower rates of respiratory infection in the Tri-State.

The health provider says masking will still be required for inpatient staff who are providing direct patient care. Masking will also still be required in some outpatient areas with more vulnerable populations.

Masking is not required by patients unless they have respiratory symptoms. Patients who are at high risk for specific illnesses will be asked to wear a mask when leaving their room. Visitors of the patients will also be required to mask.

Deaconess says employees, patients and visitors may choose to wear a mask in any setting at any time. For more information on the current masking policy, visit this page on their website.