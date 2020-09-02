Deaconess, Vanderburgh County Health Department expanding COVID-19 testing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Deaconess and the Vanderburgh County Health Department are joining forces to offer COVID-19 testing at the Deaconess Downtown location, as well as at the Deaconess location on Lynch Road.
The downtown site will offer both walk-up and drive-thru testing. Both sites will offer testing through June 2021 and will offer vaccines once they become available.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)
