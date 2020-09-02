Deaconess, Vanderburgh County Health Department expanding COVID-19 testing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Deaconess and the Vanderburgh County Health Department are joining forces to offer COVID-19 testing at the Deaconess Downtown location, as well as at the Deaconess location on Lynch Road.

The downtown site will offer both walk-up and drive-thru testing. Both sites will offer testing through June 2021 and will offer vaccines once they become available.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories