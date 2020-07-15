Deaconess Women’s Hospital, Milk Bank hosting milk drive

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- Deaconess Women’s Hospital announced it will host a third milk drive with the Milk Bank at the hospital August 5th.

Potential donors must pre-register online for the drive and donors will be contacted by a coordinator for additional information and to schedule an appointment. Donors must call a Milk Bank representative when they arrive for their appointment.

We look forward to welcoming new and repeating donor moms from the greater

Newburgh and Evansville areas. The success of these milk drives proves that area moms understand and are passionate about the impact that donor human milk has on the health and well-being of newborns. Freedom Kolb, Milk Bank Executive Director

The CDC says coronavirus has not been found in breastmilk and genetically similar viruses have documented complete inactivation through pasteurization. Deaconess says the Milk Bank follows strict safety guidelines including comprehensive donor screening, blood testing and microbiological testing.

Donor breastmilk offers infants optimal nutrition, easy digestibility, and protection against organisms and diseases.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

