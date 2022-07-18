NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Quality, safe care, a reputation for excellent patient experiences, an ethical approach to treatment — these qualities all make for a great hospital. In the Tri-State, one local hospital is being recognized for their work within the community.

The Leapfrog Group partnered with Money.com to create a list of the best hospitals in the United States. The Women’s Hospital in Newburgh appeared on the list, beating out over two thousand other medical care facilities in the country.

Deaconess says their hospital was the only Indiana hospital to appear on the list. Of the 2,200 hospitals and ambulatory centers looked at, The Women’s Hospital ranked in at 149th amongst the most elite in the nation.

