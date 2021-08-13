The Women’s Hospital restricting patient visitation

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The Women’s Hospital is restricting patient visitation due to the increase of COVID-19 in the community.

The following changes will become effective at 7 a.m. on August 16:

Sibling visitation will be suspended until further notice.

Visitation will be limited to one designated support person for the following: Admitted obsterical patients. OB/GYN Emergency Department patients. OB/GYN Surgery – post surgery patients. Patients with physician office and outpatient appointments (support person must be older than 16 years of age).



Officials say screening and masking will continue to be required upon entering the hospital, regardless of vaccination status. They say these temporary restrictions will assist in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

More information about all visitor guidelines can be found here.