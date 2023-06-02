HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — We often talk about a mental health crisis and how access to mental health care can be tough to come by.

Many seeking an appointment with a therapist end up on a waitlist for months, but there is an alternative to getting help – online therapy.

Nearly 40% of mental health visits with traditional therapists were done virtually in 2021. In light of this, Deaconess tells us they plan on expanding their therapy services to Illinois and Kentucky.

They also plan to create a new feature called “On Demand” that will work as a mental health navigator to help patients figure out the best services for them.

National online therapy options do not accept Medicare or Medicaid, but Deaconess does. Scott Branam, Chief Administrative Officer at Deaconess Cross Pointe, visited Eyewitness News in studio to discuss online therapy.