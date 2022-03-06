OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A house fire call led to fire officials finding a man dead Sunday night in Owensboro.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 600 block of Walnut Street shortly before 11 p.m. after a neighbor reported smoke coming from a home. The Owensboro Fire Department says they found a deceased man while doing an interior search of the building.

OFD reports the fire was extinguished quickly and no one else was harmed from the fire or smoke. The Owensboro Police Department is investigating the incident.