Dead songbirds reported in Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties

INDIANA (WEHT) Indiana DNR says reports of sick and dying songbirds have now been reported in Vanderburgh and Gibson counties. The mystery affliction is leaving birds blind and dying. The symptoms include a white crust in birds’ eyes that leads to blindness, and damage to their nervous system, rendering them unable to fly.

DNR says the following species are principally affected: blue jay, American robin, common grackle, starling, northern cardinal, brown-headed cowbird.

They are working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center to determine what is making the birds sick. All birds have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus.

As the investigation continues, the DNR recommends all Hoosiers remove their birdfeeders, including those for hummingbirds, statewide