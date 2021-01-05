Deadline drawing near for local artists to submit Old National Bank mural ideas

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Old National Bank is still accepting ideas for two new murals to go on their buildings in Downtown Evansville, but the deadline to submit is drawing near. Submissions must be received by 4 p.m. January 12.
The proposed locations for the murals are the ONSD building on 4th St. and the ONB Hub on Main St.
To be considered for the project, applicants must:
- Be 18 years of age or older
- Work as a professional artist or part of an art/design team
- Have previously created public art, large-scale works, or outdoor projects
- Carry personal liability insurance for the on-site duration of the project
- Be willing to meet all contractual obligations and adhere to a strict deadline
- Live or work within 400 miles of Evansville
More information on the project and how to submit ideas can be found here.
(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)
