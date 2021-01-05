Deadline drawing near for local artists to submit Old National Bank mural ideas

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Old National Bank is still accepting ideas for two new murals to go on their buildings in Downtown Evansville, but the deadline to submit is drawing near. Submissions must be received by 4 p.m. January 12.

The proposed locations for the murals are the ONSD building on 4th St. and the ONB Hub on Main St.

The plan for the ONSD building is for the mural to cover a large percentage of the painted brick wall facing the 5th Street City Parking Garage. ONB will consider submissions that include painting the entire wall a new base color and encompasses some, or all, of the windows on that side.

The mural on the ONB Hub will wrap around the corner of the building. It can be up to 3 floors high, but no wider than 15 feet in either direction.

To be considered for the project, applicants must:

Be 18 years of age or older

Work as a professional artist or part of an art/design team

Have previously created public art, large-scale works, or outdoor projects

Carry personal liability insurance for the on-site duration of the project

Be willing to meet all contractual obligations and adhere to a strict deadline

Live or work within 400 miles of Evansville

More information on the project and how to submit ideas can be found here.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)

