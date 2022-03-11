KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Monday is the final day for homeowners, renters and business owners affected by the December 10 tornadoes to apply for FEMA aid.

Officials say over the past three months, FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance teams interacted with more than 10,000 survivors, helping them apply for FEMA assistance and providing updates on their accounts. According to officials, more than $64 million in federal funding has been approved, including:

$14.4 million under the FEMA Individuals and Households Program: $10.4 million in housing assistance $3.9 million for medical and dental expenses, childcare, moving and storage and other essential storm-related expenses.

$49 million in SBA disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.

$824,460 approved in Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or funding for Kentuckians who lost their jobs or have been unable to work as a result of the tornadoes. The program is funded by FEMA and operated by The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance.

To apply to FEMA, click here or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.