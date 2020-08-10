Deadline for Henderson County petition Tuesday, organizers say “it will be close”

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A petition that would have voters decide on a possible change to how Henderson County’s fiscal court is run needs 1,200 signatures by Tuesday at noon to make it onto the November ballot.

Henderson County Magistrate Charlie McCollom tells Eyewitness News “it will be close” on whether he gathers enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot.

McCollom wants to get rid of the magistrate system on fiscal court, which has five representatives elected by people in five districts, and replace it with a county commission form of government — which would have three county commissioners elected by county-wide votes.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS