KENTUCKY (WEHT) – February 14 was the last day for Carhartt employees in Madisonville and Sebree to get vaccinated has passed and some employees have reportedly been terminated.

Officials say they implemented their own vaccine mandate as part of a commitment to workplace safety. Officials said in a statement they fully understand and respect the varying opinions on the topic but said they stand behind their decision to protect their workforce.

Officials would not say how many employees were terminated for failing to comply with the vaccine mandate, but said that a majority of their employees are vaccinated. Officials say they also accepted and granted accommodation requests for medical and religious reasons.