Deadline passes for EVSC Virtual Academy enrollment

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind. (WEHT)- The deadline to enroll in the EVSC Virtual Academy has passed.

School officials say the Virtual Academy has been in place for ten years, providing online education taught and led by EVSC teachers. The Virtual Academy was an option for all students this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic but officials say most students opted for in-person learning. While over 3,000 students opted for the Virtual Academy, leaders say that, at this point, decisions needed to be made.

We really needed people to try if they could and make a decision now. Of course, if they want to relook at this or look at this next week, we are happy to meet with any family, we are happy to find what works best for their student. But especially when you are considering high school credits for those students that are in high school. you do have to get to a point to make sure you are eligible for every credit, so that’s why this deadline was selected. EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)

