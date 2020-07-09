Deaths of Henderson men ruled accidental

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Coroner says two people found dead inside a home on Peggy Drive in May died of a drug overdose.

Carl Fuller and Jansen Smith were found May 11.

Toxicology reports show both men died of a fentanyl overdose.

Both deaths have been ruled an accident.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)

