Debate continues over local confederate statues

(WEHT)- Rhondalyn Randolph of the Owensboro NAACP chapter plans to meet with Daviess County officials over a statue located outside of the county courthouse.

Randolph says the organization wants the statue moved from the courthouse grounds. A similar effort to remove the statue failed in 2017.

A debate over a Confederate statue in Madisonville is still ongoing, with one petition calling for its removal and one requesting to keep it outside of the old county courthouse. The statue was placed in 1908.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

LATEST NEWS: