Debris and Destruction: Cleanup efforts continue in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) — As the debris cleanup continues in Hopkins County, residents will finally start seeing a noticeable difference. And you may be wondering, where does all the debris go?

Officials say the debris is sorted into piles of building materials, vegetation, appliances, hazardous waste and electronics and taken to a landfill.

“We do have at least three sites in the county were we are taking vegetative debris to be burned,” said Judge Executive Jack Whitfield. “We’ve got two sites where we’re taking construction and demolition debris and another site in the county where we can take mixed, and a site out of the county in Christian County where we can take mixed debris.”

The sites are set up in Barnsley and Hopkinsville. In the end, Judge Executive Whitfield estimates there will be over a million cubic yards of debris.