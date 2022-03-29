NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Defying all expectations, the Fortress of Fun has been making memories for kids since the 90’s. Assumed to only last a decade, the Fortress outlived many other playgrounds for nearly 24 years. Today, the community looks ahead as replacement of the beloved play structure comes into the picture.

Lou Dennis Community Park credits years of dedicated staff and continued maintenance as the reason why it’s stuck around so long. But now, the park says it isn’t out of the picture for the Fortress will be rebuilt. The same company that designed the playground in 1998 assessed it last year, helping town staff better understand the needs of the structure.

While the nostalgia has to come to an end, the Fortress of Fun is planned to have new beginnings! The park posted on social media their plans moving forward, including a survey to help the Town of Newburgh improve on the rebuild.

Newburgh is looking for kids — who they’re calling their “Expert Playground Designers” — to make drawings of their dream playground. Parents can print out the survey with drawing space and help their children fill it out.

Surveys can be returned to: Town of Newburgh – Fortress of Fun, P.O. Box 6, Newburgh, IN 47629, or dropped off at Town Hall Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or after hours in the Utility drop box.