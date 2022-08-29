EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy, 27, of Evansville, as the person who died in an August 27 shooting.

The coroner’s office says McGillicuddy died in a shooting at the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive.

Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had been shot in the chest on Saturday around 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. According to a press release, officers attempted life saving measures but the man died on the scene. Officers say the suspect kicked in the front door of the house where the victim was located and shot the victim.

An autopsy will be scheduled and the Evansville Police Department is continuing this investigation. There have currently been no arrests.