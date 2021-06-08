Judge rules in favor of Vectren in Hercules home explosion civil case

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A judge has ruled in favor of CenterPoint energy in a lawsuit blaming the utility company for a 2017 home explosion.

Two people died and three were injured when a house exploded at 1717 Hercules Ave. in June 2017. In June 2019, the three victims sued CenterPoint, which was Vectren at the time, claiming the evidence supports the conclusion that the explosion occurred due to the ignition of accumulated natural gas in the home.

Vectren denied the claims and asked the judge to issue summary judgement. The judge agreed, ending the case.

The explosion ended the lives of Sharon Mand and Kathleen Woolems. Both died of smoke inhalation. Three others were injured: Michael Kneer, Tara McKnight, and Tara’s 10-year-old son.