MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission will kick off the Deck the Park attraction on Thursday for the third consecutive year.

The event is free and includes a Christmas light drive thru, community Christmas trees, a 33-foot LED Christmas tree and a 40 passenger Ferris wheel and reindeer ride. Deck the Park will run nightly in Madisonville City Park from November 24 through January 1 from 4-9 p.m..

