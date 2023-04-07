HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Donut Bank announced on Thursday they will not be selling decorated cakes after April 24. One day later, the business posted on Facebook apologizing to those let down by the decision, but reassuring that other dessert options are here to stay.

“Although we will not be making decorated cakes, we WILL continue to make cake squares and cupcakes, which are baked fresh daily and topped with our made from scratch icing,” Donut Bank said in their Facebook post. “We will also have new Super Sized long johns and glazed donuts available for parties and events, as well as our fondant iced butter cookies which customers can order custom designed.”

Eyewitness News spoke with an employee after the decision to stop selling decorated cakes was announced, and she explained that Donut Bank was not able to keep up with the demand for the decorative cakes.