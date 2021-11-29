Deer causes serious head-on collision in Hopkins County, airlift required

NEBO, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews were called Sunday night in Hopkins County to assist after a two-vehicle crash required extrication.

Around 7:30 that night, The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 11455 Nebo Road, the scene of a head-on collision between a Chevy Malibu and Dodge Journey.

Amira Faizal, driver of the Malibu, swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting a deer, as stated in police reports. Police say that’s when Faizal collided with 61-year-old Wendy Powell, who was driving the Dodge Journey.

Officials say Faizal was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Powell and her passenger Anthony Powell were extricated and transported to Baptist Health Madisonville by ambulance for treatment of their injuries, according to police.

There is no word on the condition of anyone involved in the accident at this time.