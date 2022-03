OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Dee’s Diner on East 4th Street won this year’s Owensboro Burger Week.

Judges named their french toast patty melt as the best burger out of the 33 restaurants that competed this year. The diner sold about 650 patty melts during the 5-day competition last week.

Organizers say more than 16,000 burgers were sold with people spending more than $100,000 on the burgers featured during the competition.