Defense, prosecution rest cases in Gibson County murder trial

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- The trial of Jacob Wilson, one of the people accused of killing Sam Bethe in 2018, is nearing its conclusion after both the defense and the prosecution rested their cases Thursday.

The jury heard testimony from law enforcement and watched videos, including one of Wilson speaking to officers after being arrested. Wilson’s defense team did not call any witnesses and Wilson declined to testify on his own behalf.

Bessie Taylor, the mother of Ashley Robling, has been keeping a close eye on the proceedings as the ordeal potentially reaches its conclusion after over three years. Taylor says she feels like she needs to be there to witness everything for her daughter. Taylor had to leave the courtroom Thursday after crying watching a video of Robling getting arrested.

Taylor says the past three years have been tough on her and her family, calling herself ‘a nervous wreck,’ adding that she now has to take medicine to help her sleep.

Robling pleaded guilty to her role in Bethe’s death last year and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Robling was not called to testify in the case. The jury will receive final instructions before deliberating on a verdict. Earlier this month, a mistrial was declared in the case just hours after jury selection began.

(This story was originally published May 13, 2021)