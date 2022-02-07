Delivery day arrives for Girl Scout cookies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It’s the day many of us have been waiting for, delivery day for Girl Scout cookies! Volunteers and troop leaders were hard at work Monday morning picking up cookie boxes for customers.

If you pre-ordered cookies, you can expect to see those this week. For anyone who didn’t pre-order cookies, troops will be out at cookie booths in the next coming weeks. Officials say there’s no excuse to not get cookies this year.

“This year we do have a cookie finder app that you can add to your phone or you can get on our website and look up cookie finder. You just put your zip code in there, and it will tell you the closest cookie booth to you. So there’s no excuse not to get your cookies. We’re accepting cash as well as credit card payments this year,” says an official with the Girl Scouts.

You have until March 6 to order your Girl Scout cookies this year.