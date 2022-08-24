OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) A recent Kentucky court ruling allowing sales of products with the Delta-8 THC compound found naturally in hemp, has some taking a closer look at what it is and what it does.

A Boone County judge ruled earlier this month Delta-8 is a legal derivative of hemp and prohibited law enforcement agencies from charging sellers or makers of those products, clearing it to be bought in the Commonwealth.

The FDA says the delta eight compound is one of 100 cannabinoids produced naturally in hemp, but not found in significant amounts. It was made federally legal in the 2018 Farm Bill, and used in vaping, gummy and other products already sold in Indiana and other states. But the FDA has yet to evaluate those products.

“They use it for pain management, help sleep, anxiety and things like that, but it’s not regulated the same as Delta 9 THC,” said Katie Moyer of the Kentucky Hemp Association. She says it’s one carbon molecule away from Delta-9, which is responsible for a euphoric effect in some users. Moyer says that since Delta-8 is now legal in Kentucky, her group wants lawmakers to set rules on age limits to buy it and requiring certificates of analysis on products.

“A certificate of analysis is something that all hemp products come with, whether it’s CBD or Delta-8 or CBG, or variety of things, so it’s a common practice in the industry,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Paul Glover of N E Farms in Hancock County says he’s working with an out of state company on products with Delta-8, but needs to build up a supply chain.

“We have gone to outside sources that we trust that has an excellent product, and we shall establish those until we have our own product line,” says Glover.

Moyer also says her group wants rules in place regarding lab testing and solvent testing for products with Delta-8.

(This story was originally published on August 24, 2022)