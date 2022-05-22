EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Just in time for the summer, Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) announced their Delta mainline service is returning this June.

The airport says you’ll be able to fly EVV first class to Atlanta on Boeing’s 717 110-passenger aircraft.

According to EVV’s website, flights can be booked out of Evansville on American Airlines or Allegiant as well. They say Allegiant has flights to Destin/Fort Walton Beach and Orlando/Sanford, while American Airlines has flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and Charlotte.