Delta variant impacts younger population

(WEHT)– As life returns to pre-pandemic times, some health officials fear another wave of COVID cases. The delta variant is spreading in some parts of the country, and it’s impacting the younger population. Across the nation, public health officials pinpoint 18 to 26-year-old’s as the population who is least likely to be vaccinated. This is also the group with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases.

“Just like last summer when we saw a surge in the south. I think we can see that again because such a low percentage of the population is immunized at this point,” said Dr. Peter Hotez.

The CDC estimates 20% of new COVID cases in the U.S. are from the delta strain which could become dominant.

“We always worry about these variants and that comes out of a concern for those who are unvaccinated. That aren’t eligible for vaccination or that have chosen not to get the vaccine. We know that the COVID virus like any other virus’s job is to mutate to stay alive,” Lynn Herr, from the Vanderburgh County Health Department, said she hasn’t been made aware of confirmed delta COVID-19 cases in the area.



“We’re very lucky here in Vanderburgh County we are very close to 50% vaccinated so, and that includes are individuals and our children that are not able to get vaccinated at this point,” explained Herr.

So far, kids 12-years-old and older can get vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer. These restrictions paired with vaccine hesitancy among young adults could cause an uptick in positive COVID cases in some communities.

“In certain pockets and at the national level that we are concerned with the delta variant in our younger population because they are not vaccinated the way the older population is.” Herr said the best defense to the delta variant is going back to the basics. This means wash your hands frequently, try to maintain social distancing, and wear a mask if you are not fully vaccinated.