Democratic governor candidate Woody Myers visits Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Democratic governor candidate Woody Myers made a stop in Evansville as part of an early voting rally Tuesday.

Myers discussed the importance of voting and how COVID-19 is impacting this year’s election, adding cases are increasing statewide, which he considers alarming to see. Myers says he also believes in a system that makes it easier for Hoosiers to vote.

A no fault voting system for absentee ballots, so that you can turn your absentee ballot for any reason. Indiana is one of four states that does not have that system in place today, and that’s just wrong Woody Myers

To register for an absentee ballot in Indiana, voters must have a reason for voting that way, though lawmakers have made a push for a “no-fault” system in recent months.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

