EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- As the reverberations from Indiana State Senate Republicans’ proposal to largely ban abortions within the Hoosier State ripple throughout the state, the plan is already facing opposition from Democrats statewide.

State Rep. Ryan Hatfield (D-Evansville) says Gov. Eric Holcomb and legislative leaders’ premise of having a special session predicated around providing economic relief or direct payments to Hoosiers was “a ruse.” Senate Bill 3 threw out Gov. Holcomb’s initial plan of another $225 payment to Hoosiers in lieu of a temporary suspension of the state’s sales tax on utilities. Hatfield called the move “a gimmick” and says he and other Democrats will fight to include those payments in the final bill.

Now that Senate Republicans have moved past direct payments, their main priority, Senate Bill 1, would severely restrict abortion, with few exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and the life of the mother. The legislation would require women to produce affidavits for abortions related to rape or incest.

State Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) says their goal is “to protect human life, promote more adoption, and less adoption by limiting adoption to the life of the mother, rape, and incest.” The bill’s author, Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange) says the bill will not impact other situations, including access to birth control, in-vitro fertilization, and procedures related to miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, or situations where the unborn child could not survive due to a “fatal fetal anomaly.”

Rep. Hatfield says Democrats like himself and abortion rights activists will not go down without a fight- in spite of the Republican supermajority in the House and Senate, along with a Republican governor. Hatfield says it’s important for Hoosiers to call their legislators and let them know that “it’s really not the job of republican lawmakers to make health care choices for women but rather let’s trust Hoosier women to make those choices.” The special session is set to begin Monday.