EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Democrats took the battle over redistricting to Evansville on Thusday.

State Representative Ryan Hatfield joined members of the Vanderburgh County and Indiana Democratic Party to call on Republicans to allow a non-partisan group to create a new district map.

State lawmakers must redraw statewide maps for congressional seats and state House and Senate seats once a decade. The map could be approved by the state senate as early as Friday.