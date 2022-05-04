VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The polls have closed, the votes have been counted, and the parties have ended. While the primary election is over, candidates across the Hoosier State are now preparing for a long journey to the general election in November.

On Tuesday, Noah Robinson said he may take a few days off after clinching the Democratic nomination for Vanderburgh County Sheriff before hitting the ground running for the general election. Robinson’s victory came after a long campaign with his Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office colleague Maj. Jason Ashworth, a campaign Robinson called tough on him and his family.

During his remarks to supporters, Robinson said it was time for healing within the office, a sentiment echoed by current Sheriff Dave Wedding. Wedding said there will “eventually be some healing,” though he says some people may never accept the result or heal from it.

However, Robinson’s Republican challenger Jeff Hales says the agency is in need of a fresher, outsider perspective. Hales, who retired from the Evansville Police Department in 2019, worked for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in the 1990s. Hales criticized what he views as “the Sheriff’s Office being handed down from a hierarchy” for 40 years.

Vanderburgh County GOP chair Mike Duckworth already took aim at Robinson’s platform, saying that he should’ve used his position within the agency to bring about the change he’s now calling for.

Still, Wedding says that experience within the department is important, saying that he’s “more comfortable” handing his position over to someone who has “grown up in the office,” rather than an outsider. While Wedding declined to formally endorse a candidate but said he plans to meet with Robinson soon.