HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The home at 405 North Main Street is positioned along a bustling section of Huntingburg, adjacent to the 4th Street shopping district. Soon, it will be no more. During a September 13 meeting, Huntingburg Common Council members unanimously agreed to move ahead with plans on demolishing the home to add more parking for the downtown area.

“It is great that they’re adding new parking,” says 4th Street business owner Kristin Winters.

The number of visitors to downtown Huntingburg continues to grow, with the help of events like 4th Friday’s and the annual Christmas Stroll. In her 5 years on 4th Street, Winters and her business, Lush Esthetics & Boutique, has seen that growth firsthand.

“Lots of upgrades and there’s music playing on the street, and a lot of new businesses coming in,” says Winters.

The approved demolition is just one way the city is working to alleviate parking. Huntingburg has already completed the construction of two smaller parking lots around the 4th street area, one along Jackson Street behind Lush Esthetics & Boutique, and the second along Main street, directly across from the soon to be demolished home. As Winters explains, a lack of parking is not only frustrating for drivers, it can be costly for fellow merchants.

“If they drive around and can’t find a spot, I don’t know, maybe they don’t stop, you know,” explains Winters. “Maybe it was just a whim and they were going to swing in, but it didn’t turn out to be that easy and they couldn’t find a spot, so they went home. So, now, there is ample space for parking.”

The demolition plan did not come without pushback, however. A group from Indiana Landmarks attempted to save the home, citing it’s historical significance as possibly one of the earliest homes built in Huntingburg. City officials say after giving the public ample time, no individuals came forward with plans for the structure.