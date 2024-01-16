HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The old Pearl Cleaners building property owner is taking action after first responders rescued a man trapped under debris on the first floor roof of the building last week.

That incident, along with a wall collapsing on Friday afternoon raised concerns for city officials who eventually got in contact with the property owner. Mayor Stephanie Terry’s communication director, Joe Atkinson, says bringing down what’s left of the building is a matter of public safety.

“It obviously was very clear that this was an unsafe situation and needed to be dealt with,” said Atkinson. “So we were looking at what legal means there were to go into a private commercial property and essentially mitigate the situation to make it not an unsafe situation.”

The property’s owner did not want to talk on camera, but said it’s a sad day for the city to take down a historic building. A person at a business across the street agreed it’s sad, but said the tear-down needed to happen.

Atkinson said he didn’t know how much longer crews will be out. He also tells Eyewitness News that there’s been no communications between city officials and the property owner about what’s next for the space.