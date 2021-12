MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Demolition began on Monday on a Madisonville motel that was condemned in 2020.

The Red Cardinal Inn on Highway 41 in north Madisonville is expected to be torn down and the site cleared in about two weeks. The building was condemned because of ongoing safety concerns and it became a danger to the surrounding community.

People who were living there last year have found new places to live. City officials say there are no set plans for the site yet.