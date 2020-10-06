Demolition being considered for old 420 building in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) One of the options being considered for the future site of the old 420 building (5th & Main) is demolition.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer tweeted that developers evaluated the old 420 building/ONB Tower and concluded that the mechanical, electrical & plumbing (MEP) is not sufficient for reuse. Schaefer adds that the developers are still interested in the project, but are now considering several options – including tearing down the structure.







New pictures of the old 420 building in downtown Evansville. Courtesy: Steve Schaefer

The group hopes to present a new proposal to the ERC in the near future.

Groundbreaking on the building took place in the winter of 1967, with the building opening in 1970.

