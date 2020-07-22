Demolition contract awarded for historic Evansville church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The historic former Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Downtown Evansville is one step closer to being demolished.

The Water and Sewer Utility Board awarded a $420,000 demolition bid to the Klenck Company.

The process began in June when the board agreed to seek bids for the demolition.

Holy Trinity served Evansville’s Catholic community from the mid 1800’s until the church closed about 6 years ago.

Once the church is demolished, the city plans to build an underground stormwater retention system at the site.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)