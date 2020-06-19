Demolition of Gabe’s Tower nearly done

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Just a few floors of the central column were still standing Friday as more people came to witness the ongoing demolition of Gabe’s Tower.
Contractors have used a wrecking ball and excavators to take down most of the building over the past two weeks.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- ‘Pandemic potential’: New swine flu strain discovered in China
- McLean County issues State of Emergency due to flooding
- Poseyville post office has positive employee COVID-19 case
- Harmonie Park will reopen for holiday weekend after flooding
- Western Kentuckians ask for unemployment insurance help