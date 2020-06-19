Demolition of Gabe’s Tower nearly done

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Just a few floors of the central column were still standing Friday as more people came to witness the ongoing demolition of Gabe’s Tower.

Contractors have used a wrecking ball and excavators to take down most of the building over the past two weeks.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

