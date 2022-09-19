MAYFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) It was one of the most recognizable buildings damaged in the December 10th tornado. Now, the Graves County courthouse in Mayfield is being torn down because of the damage it sustained. The latest piece of history this killer storm took away.

You can still see the contractors separating the debris of what remains of the Graves County Courthouse. Demolition started last week. This historic courthouse, with parts of it at least 130 years old, was severely damaged during the December 10th tornado.

People’s memories of this historic part of Mayfield came up as they watched it come down.

“I hate to see it go because I had a lot of memories in that,” said John Shields of Mayfield.

“Kind of sad to me. It was there ever since I was a kid,” added Richard Suiter of Graves County. “That was kind of a one place shop.”

The courthouse which was in the path of the December tenth tornado is the latest downtown Mayfield building to be torn down because of damage. Parts of it date back to the 1880s. Graves county fiscal court approved the demolition and debris removal contract last month. Contractors say there are plans to also tear down the American legion building and a nearby fire station.

“This tornado just wiped out everything,” Shields said while watching the demolition.

Some residents like ken Sanderson are sad to see it go, but know it’s time to move on.

“It’s something that’s been there all my life. I’m 72 years old. It’s been there all my life. I’ve always done by business there. You know, license, taxes. It’s kind of heartbreaking seeing it come down, but it’s time to move on,” he said.

He adds there is hope for what could come up there and around Mayfield.

“I think they’re going to move along. They’re going to build for the future. It won’t be nothing like this,” he said.

Contractors expect this courthouse demolition to be done within the next 30 days.

(This story was originally published on September 19, 2022)