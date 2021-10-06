Demon or Angel? Fall Festival booth hoping to stand out with selfie spot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are you a demon or an angel? That is the question posed by a selfie stand outside the All Saints Catholic Parish booth at the Fall Festival.

As a new booth, parishioners say they wanted a way to stand out amongst the crowd of over 100 other vendors at the festival. Deveron Farmer says they wanted a way for young people to come by, snap a selfie, and spread the word about the booths.

Farmer says the spot has been as popular as their tacos and elote, especially among members of the Evansville Police Department.

Emily Wills stopped by the stand with her coworker, Jane Bradford Wednesday afternoon. Wills says this is her first Fall Festival and wanted to live it up. Bradford says she’s more devilish than Wills, adding she’s always “trying to get other people in trouble.”

Deveron Farmer says he would consider himself an angel, but thinks his wife would disagree. The selfie stand and the rest of the All Saints Parish booth can be found at booth #98. Farmer says people can text their selfies to the parish to go up on their website.