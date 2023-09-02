HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a fatal vehicle crash in the 7000 block of Highway 231 South near the town of Cromwell.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 6:10 p.m. Two vehicles were involved, one of which was carrying several passengers.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the coroner confirmed one fatality at the scene and three others are in critical condition.

A detour has been set up at this time while deputies continue to investigate the scene.

This is a developing story; we will update this article as we gather more information.