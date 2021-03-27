Deputies: Man arrested after 2 children found in home with more than 100 used needles

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – While serving a warrant in the area of Kennedy Circle, deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office say they found two children in a home with more than 100 used needles. Deputies say some of the needles contained blood and heroin, and the floor had large animal feces in several locations.

Deputies also found heroin, marijuana, and several variants of pills at the scene.

Paul Schwartz was arrested for a felony probation violation. He was taken to the Henderson County Jail.

Deputies removed the children from the home and placed them with a family member.

(This story was originally published on March 27, 2021)