Deputies: Man arrested after driving at 110 mph

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Deputies say a Chandler man was arrested after going 110 mph in a 60 mph zone on US 41.

Deputies say it happened Saturday around 3:40 p.m.

Deputies say the driver, Austin Market, resisted arrest.

He eventually was taken to the Gibson County Jail and was charged with battery on a law enforcement officers and reckless driving.

(This story was originally published on December 6, 2020)