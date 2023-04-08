HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky believe cocaine laced with fentanyl caused a group of teenagers and young adults to overdose Saturday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the 500 block of Camden Circle in response to suspected drug overdoses shortly after midnight, according to deputies.

Deputies arrived and found two young adults suffering from an alleged cocaine overdose. The sheriff’s office says deputies immediately administered life saving measures and the two individuals were taken to the local hospital by ambulance.

According to the sheriff’s office, three more young adults were also brought to the hospital by others. Deputies say the group ranged from the age 17 to 22-years-old. Investigators believe the group of five were all connected to the same fentanyl-laced cocaine.

Officials say all five individuals are currently in stable condition with some being currently held at the hospital for further treatment.

“This could have been a very tragic event were it not for our deputies, fire and medical personnel’s life saving interventions,” says the sheriff’s office on social media. “Under Kentucky’s Good Samaritan Laws, law enforcement will not charge someone who is overdosing or calling for help in an overdose event.”

The sheriff’s office says their patrol deputies and detectives remain committed to investigating and arresting those who are trafficking illegal drugs into the community. An investigation is ongoing.