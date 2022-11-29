UTICA, Ky, (WEHT) – A Uitca man was arrested on Tuesday, after deputies say he shot at his neighbor’s home.

According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a firearms discharge in the 3900 block of Ronnie Lake Road. Deputies discovered a gunshot through a glass door of the residence. Authorities say three residents were inside, and one was struck by a glass shard, but refused medical treatment.

The owner of the home told deputies her neighbor, Richard Yeckering, 68, had been outside shooting his gun the entire morning in the direction of the home. Yeckering was located along with a semi-automatic handgun and several spent rounds.

Yeckering was arrested and charged with three counts of wanton engangement.